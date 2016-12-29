Sports Listen

Dolphins assistant downplays head-butt from Bills LBs

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 12:54 pm
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi says he has received some teasing for a testy sideline encounter with Buffalo Bills linebacker Jerry Hughes.

Hughes appeared to head-butt Rizzi during a scuffle following a play last week at Buffalo.

“Most of the people I know told me I’m too old — get out of there with guys with equipment on,” Rizzi said Thursday.

The confrontation drew no penalties, and Rizzi said he hasn’t been contacted by the NFL office about it.

“There was a scuffle on the sideline,” Rizzi said. “I was clearly just trying to be a peacemaker there, trying to stay between our guys and their guys. Things like that on the sideline sometimes happen. Good job by the officials getting everybody out of there quickly. Move on. No big deal.”

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

