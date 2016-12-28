Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Blossomgame leads Clemson to 87-73 win Next Story Bluiett has 22 points, No. 17 Xavier beats Providence 82-56
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Eastern Kentucky beats Div.…

Eastern Kentucky beats Div. II Virginia Wise 70-51

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 10:05 pm
Share

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Nick Mayo and Asante Gist scored 16 points apiece as Eastern Kentucky beat Division II Virginia Wise 70-51 on Wednesday night.

Mayo was 7 of 9 from the field while Gist was 4 of 13 and scored all of his points from beyond the arc for the Colonels (7-8). DeAndre Dishman added 15 points and seven rebounds. The team averaged 42 percent shooting from the field and had a 40-35 rebounding edge over Virginia Wise.

Mayo sank a jumper to start off the second period and the Colonels followed that with a Gist 3-pointer and a Dishman dunk to extend their 13-point halftime lead to 19, 41-22, with 17:58 to play.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Eastern Kentucky led 34-21 at the break and throughout the second period.

Advertisement

Taiwo Badmus scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Highland Cavaliers.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Eastern Kentucky beats Div.…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Blossomgame leads Clemson to 87-73 win Next Story Bluiett has 22 points, No. 17 Xavier beats Providence 82-56