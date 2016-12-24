ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Union (NY) 8 1 1 17 41 24 14 3 2 St. Lawrence 7 1 2 16 33 13 10 5 4 Quinnipiac 6 4 1 13 35 29 10 7 2 Clarkson 5 3 1 11 29 27 9 7 3 Cornell 4 2 1 9 22 17 7 3 1 Harvard 4 1 1 9 23 15 8 2 1 Princeton 3 6 1 7 29 39 7 8 1 Colgate 2 4 1 5 16 21 4 9 4 Yale 2 5 1 5 25 33 4 6 2 Brown 2 6 0 4 22 31 3 9 0 Dartmouth 1 3 2 4 11 18 4 5 2 RPI 1 9 0 2 23 42 3 16 1

Wednesday’s Games

N. Michigan vs. Cornell at Estero, Fla., 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Yale, 7 p.m., exhibition

Thursday’s Games

Cornell vs. Colorado College or Merrimack at Estero, Fla., 4 or 7:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Boston College at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colgate vs. UMass-Lowell at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Ferris St. or Robert Morris at Pittsburgh, 4:30 or 7:30 p.m.

Army at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

RPI at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Brown vs. Arizona St. at Prescott Valley, Ariz., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Union (N.Y.), 4 p.m.

Colgate vs. Army or Dartmouth at Hanover, N.H., 4 or 7 p.m.

Brown vs. St. Cloud St. or UConn at Prescott Valley, Ariz., 6 or 9 p.m.

Colgate or UMass-Lowell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UMass-Lowell at RPI, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Yale, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Union (NY) at Boston U., 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Yale vs. UConn at Hartford, Conn., 3:05 p.m.

RPI vs. Clarkson at Lake Placid, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Cornell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.