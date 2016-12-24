ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Union (NY)
|8
|1
|1
|17
|41
|24
|14
|3
|2
|St. Lawrence
|7
|1
|2
|16
|33
|13
|10
|5
|4
|Quinnipiac
|6
|4
|1
|13
|35
|29
|10
|7
|2
|Clarkson
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|27
|9
|7
|3
|Cornell
|4
|2
|1
|9
|22
|17
|7
|3
|1
|Harvard
|4
|1
|1
|9
|23
|15
|8
|2
|1
|Princeton
|3
|6
|1
|7
|29
|39
|7
|8
|1
|Colgate
|2
|4
|1
|5
|16
|21
|4
|9
|4
|Yale
|2
|5
|1
|5
|25
|33
|4
|6
|2
|Brown
|2
|6
|0
|4
|22
|31
|3
|9
|0
|Dartmouth
|1
|3
|2
|4
|11
|18
|4
|5
|2
|RPI
|1
|9
|0
|2
|23
|42
|3
|16
|1
N. Michigan vs. Cornell at Estero, Fla., 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Yale, 7 p.m., exhibition
Cornell vs. Colorado College or Merrimack at Estero, Fla., 4 or 7:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. Boston College at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colgate vs. UMass-Lowell at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. Ferris St. or Robert Morris at Pittsburgh, 4:30 or 7:30 p.m.
Army at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
RPI at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Brown vs. Arizona St. at Prescott Valley, Ariz., 9 p.m.
North Dakota at Union (N.Y.), 4 p.m.
Colgate vs. Army or Dartmouth at Hanover, N.H., 4 or 7 p.m.
Brown vs. St. Cloud St. or UConn at Prescott Valley, Ariz., 6 or 9 p.m.
Colgate or UMass-Lowell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
UMass-Lowell at RPI, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Yale, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Boston U., 3 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.
Yale vs. UConn at Hartford, Conn., 3:05 p.m.
RPI vs. Clarkson at Lake Placid, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Cornell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.