Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Big Ten Glance Next Story Hockey East Glance
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECAC Glance

ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 1:37 pm
Share
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Union (NY) 8 1 1 17 41 24 14 3 2
St. Lawrence 7 1 2 16 33 13 10 5 4
Quinnipiac 6 4 1 13 35 29 10 7 2
Clarkson 5 3 1 11 29 27 9 7 3
Cornell 4 2 1 9 22 17 7 3 1
Harvard 4 1 1 9 23 15 8 2 1
Princeton 3 6 1 7 29 39 7 8 1
Colgate 2 4 1 5 16 21 4 9 4
Yale 2 5 1 5 25 33 4 6 2
Brown 2 6 0 4 22 31 3 9 0
Dartmouth 1 3 2 4 11 18 4 5 2
RPI 1 9 0 2 23 42 3 16 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Michigan vs. Cornell at Estero, Fla., 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Yale, 7 p.m., exhibition

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Thursday’s Games

Cornell vs. Colorado College or Merrimack at Estero, Fla., 4 or 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Quinnipiac vs. Boston College at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colgate vs. UMass-Lowell at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Ferris St. or Robert Morris at Pittsburgh, 4:30 or 7:30 p.m.

Army at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

RPI at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Brown vs. Arizona St. at Prescott Valley, Ariz., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Union (N.Y.), 4 p.m.

Colgate vs. Army or Dartmouth at Hanover, N.H., 4 or 7 p.m.

Brown vs. St. Cloud St. or UConn at Prescott Valley, Ariz., 6 or 9 p.m.

Colgate or UMass-Lowell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UMass-Lowell at RPI, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Yale, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Union (NY) at Boston U., 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Yale vs. UConn at Hartford, Conn., 3:05 p.m.

RPI vs. Clarkson at Lake Placid, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Cornell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECAC Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Big Ten Glance Next Story Hockey East Glance