ECHL At A Glance

|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|29
|19
|8
|1
|1
|40
|112
|87
|Brampton
|28
|17
|8
|1
|2
|37
|110
|100
|Adirondack
|27
|15
|7
|2
|3
|35
|93
|79
|Reading
|28
|15
|11
|1
|1
|32
|97
|87
|Wheeling
|26
|14
|10
|2
|0
|30
|85
|81
|Elmira
|26
|6
|15
|5
|0
|17
|62
|92
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|29
|17
|9
|3
|0
|37
|110
|97
|Florida
|26
|17
|6
|1
|2
|37
|95
|78
|Greenville
|28
|15
|11
|2
|0
|32
|89
|90
|South Carolina
|26
|13
|11
|1
|1
|28
|75
|71
|Atlanta
|29
|12
|13
|3
|1
|28
|103
|112
|Cincinnati
|26
|11
|11
|4
|0
|26
|72
|78
|Norfolk
|28
|6
|18
|4
|0
|16
|63
|106
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|26
|21
|4
|0
|1
|43
|114
|74
|Tulsa
|31
|17
|12
|2
|0
|36
|88
|88
|Fort Wayne
|27
|16
|8
|3
|0
|35
|102
|81
|Quad City
|27
|16
|9
|0
|2
|34
|84
|74
|Kalamazoo
|29
|11
|15
|0
|3
|25
|72
|102
|Wichita
|23
|11
|11
|0
|1
|23
|65
|73
|Indy
|27
|8
|17
|1
|1
|18
|64
|102
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|29
|18
|7
|1
|3
|40
|96
|84
|Alaska
|27
|16
|6
|1
|4
|37
|93
|74
|Allen
|32
|17
|13
|1
|1
|36
|106
|91
|Idaho
|29
|16
|10
|2
|1
|35
|95
|92
|Missouri
|28
|11
|12
|1
|4
|27
|82
|93
|Utah
|29
|10
|16
|2
|1
|23
|79
|103
|Rapid City
|28
|9
|14
|5
|0
|23
|83
|100
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 5, Adirondack 2
Manchester 5, Elmira 4
Norfolk 2, South Carolina 1
Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2, SO
Atlanta 3, Greenville 2
Brampton 6, Fort Wayne 1
Idaho 3, Allen 2, SO
Missouri 4, Wichita 0
Quad City 4, Tulsa 3
Utah 3, Colorado 1
Alaska 5, Rapid City 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled