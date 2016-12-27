Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 9:38 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 29 19 8 1 1 40 112 87
Brampton 28 17 8 1 2 37 110 100
Adirondack 27 15 7 2 3 35 93 79
Reading 28 15 11 1 1 32 97 87
Wheeling 26 14 10 2 0 30 85 81
Elmira 26 6 15 5 0 17 62 92
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 27 18 6 1 2 39 98 79
Orlando 30 17 10 3 0 37 111 100
Greenville 28 15 11 2 0 32 89 90
South Carolina 26 13 11 1 1 28 75 71
Atlanta 29 12 13 3 1 28 103 112
Cincinnati 26 11 11 4 0 26 72 78
Norfolk 28 6 18 4 0 16 63 106
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 26 21 4 0 1 43 114 74
Tulsa 31 17 12 2 0 36 88 88
Fort Wayne 27 16 8 3 0 35 102 81
Quad City 27 16 9 0 2 34 84 74
Kalamazoo 29 11 15 0 3 25 72 102
Wichita 23 11 11 0 1 23 65 73
Indy 27 8 17 1 1 18 64 102
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 29 18 7 1 3 40 96 84
Alaska 27 16 6 1 4 37 93 74
Allen 32 17 13 1 1 36 106 91
Idaho 29 16 10 2 1 35 95 92
Missouri 28 11 12 1 4 27 82 93
Utah 29 10 16 2 1 23 79 103
Rapid City 28 9 14 5 0 23 83 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 1

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Missouri at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Elmira at Reading, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Quad City, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

