ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|29
|19
|8
|1
|1
|40
|112
|87
|Brampton
|28
|17
|8
|1
|2
|37
|110
|100
|Adirondack
|27
|15
|7
|2
|3
|35
|93
|79
|Reading
|29
|16
|11
|1
|1
|34
|102
|87
|Wheeling
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|88
|85
|Elmira
|27
|6
|16
|5
|0
|17
|62
|97
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|28
|19
|6
|1
|2
|41
|103
|81
|Orlando
|30
|17
|10
|3
|0
|37
|111
|100
|South Carolina
|28
|15
|11
|1
|1
|32
|86
|78
|Greenville
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|92
|96
|Atlanta
|31
|12
|14
|4
|1
|29
|109
|122
|Cincinnati
|28
|12
|12
|4
|0
|28
|79
|83
|Norfolk
|28
|6
|18
|4
|0
|16
|63
|106
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|28
|23
|4
|0
|1
|47
|122
|78
|Fort Wayne
|29
|18
|8
|3
|0
|39
|114
|90
|Tulsa
|32
|18
|12
|2
|0
|38
|93
|90
|Quad City
|28
|17
|9
|0
|2
|36
|87
|76
|Kalamazoo
|31
|11
|17
|0
|3
|25
|74
|110
|Wichita
|24
|11
|12
|0
|1
|23
|65
|78
|Indy
|29
|8
|18
|1
|2
|19
|72
|113
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|29
|18
|7
|1
|3
|40
|96
|84
|Allen
|33
|18
|13
|1
|1
|38
|111
|91
|Alaska
|27
|16
|6
|1
|4
|37
|93
|74
|Idaho
|30
|16
|11
|2
|1
|35
|99
|99
|Missouri
|30
|11
|14
|1
|4
|27
|87
|103
|Utah
|30
|11
|16
|2
|1
|25
|84
|106
|Rapid City
|29
|10
|14
|5
|0
|25
|90
|104
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1
Reading 5, Elmira 0
South Carolina 6, Greenville 3
Quad City 3, Indy 2, SO
Allen 5, Wichita 0
Utah 5, Missouri 3
Rapid City 7, Idaho 4
Florida 5, Atlanta 2
Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 3
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Missouri at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 8:15 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Brampton at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 6:05 p.m.
Elmira at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Brampton at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Colorado at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.