ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:13 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 29 19 8 1 1 40 112 87
Brampton 28 17 8 1 2 37 110 100
Adirondack 27 15 7 2 3 35 93 79
Reading 29 16 11 1 1 34 102 87
Wheeling 27 14 11 2 0 30 88 85
Elmira 27 6 16 5 0 17 62 97
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 28 19 6 1 2 41 103 81
Orlando 30 17 10 3 0 37 111 100
South Carolina 28 15 11 1 1 32 86 78
Greenville 29 15 12 2 0 32 92 96
Atlanta 31 12 14 4 1 29 109 122
Cincinnati 28 12 12 4 0 28 79 83
Norfolk 28 6 18 4 0 16 63 106
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 28 23 4 0 1 47 122 78
Fort Wayne 29 18 8 3 0 39 114 90
Tulsa 32 18 12 2 0 38 93 90
Quad City 28 17 9 0 2 36 87 76
Kalamazoo 31 11 17 0 3 25 74 110
Wichita 24 11 12 0 1 23 65 78
Indy 29 8 18 1 2 19 72 113
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 29 18 7 1 3 40 96 84
Allen 33 18 13 1 1 38 111 91
Alaska 27 16 6 1 4 37 93 74
Idaho 30 16 11 2 1 35 99 99
Missouri 30 11 14 1 4 27 87 103
Utah 30 11 16 2 1 25 84 106
Rapid City 29 10 14 5 0 25 90 104

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 5, Elmira 0

South Carolina 6, Greenville 3

Quad City 3, Indy 2, SO

Allen 5, Wichita 0

Utah 5, Missouri 3

Rapid City 7, Idaho 4

Thursday’s Games

Florida 5, Atlanta 2

Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 3

Friday’s Games

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 8:15 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 6:05 p.m.

Elmira at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.

