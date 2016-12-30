Sports Listen

Sports News

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 11:42 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 29 19 8 1 1 40 112 87
Brampton 29 18 8 1 2 39 112 101
Reading 30 17 11 1 1 36 106 89
Adirondack 27 15 7 2 3 35 93 79
Wheeling 28 14 12 2 0 30 90 89
Elmira 28 7 16 5 0 19 69 101
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 29 20 6 1 2 43 108 84
Orlando 31 17 10 4 0 38 115 105
Greenville 30 16 12 2 0 34 97 100
South Carolina 28 15 11 1 1 32 86 78
Atlanta 32 12 15 4 1 29 112 127
Cincinnati 29 12 13 4 0 28 81 86
Norfolk 29 6 19 4 0 16 67 113
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 29 23 5 0 1 47 123 80
Fort Wayne 29 18 8 3 0 39 114 90
Tulsa 33 18 12 3 0 39 95 93
Quad City 29 18 9 0 2 38 90 78
Kalamazoo 31 11 17 0 3 25 74 110
Wichita 25 11 13 0 1 23 65 87
Indy 30 9 18 1 2 21 75 115
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 34 19 13 1 1 40 120 91
Colorado 29 18 7 1 3 40 96 84
Alaska 27 16 6 1 4 37 93 74
Idaho 31 17 11 2 1 37 102 99
Utah 31 12 16 2 1 27 87 108
Missouri 31 11 15 1 4 27 89 106
Rapid City 30 10 15 5 0 25 90 107

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida 5, Atlanta 2

Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 3

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Wheeling 2

Greenville 5, Orlando 4, OT

Elmira 7, Norfolk 4

Indy 3, Cincinnati 2

Florida 5, Atlanta 3

Utah 3, Tulsa 2, OT

Allen 9, Wichita 0

Quad City 3, Missouri 2

Brampton 2, Toledo 1

Idaho 3, Rapid City 0

Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 6:05 p.m.

Elmira at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.

Sports News
Leave A Comment
