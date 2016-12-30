ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|29
|19
|8
|1
|1
|40
|112
|87
|Brampton
|29
|18
|8
|1
|2
|39
|112
|101
|Reading
|30
|17
|11
|1
|1
|36
|106
|89
|Adirondack
|27
|15
|7
|2
|3
|35
|93
|79
|Wheeling
|28
|14
|12
|2
|0
|30
|90
|89
|Elmira
|28
|7
|16
|5
|0
|19
|69
|101
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|29
|20
|6
|1
|2
|43
|108
|84
|Orlando
|31
|17
|10
|4
|0
|38
|115
|105
|Greenville
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|97
|100
|South Carolina
|28
|15
|11
|1
|1
|32
|86
|78
|Atlanta
|32
|12
|15
|4
|1
|29
|112
|127
|Cincinnati
|29
|12
|13
|4
|0
|28
|81
|86
|Norfolk
|29
|6
|19
|4
|0
|16
|67
|113
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|29
|23
|5
|0
|1
|47
|123
|80
|Fort Wayne
|29
|18
|8
|3
|0
|39
|114
|90
|Tulsa
|33
|18
|12
|3
|0
|39
|95
|93
|Quad City
|29
|18
|9
|0
|2
|38
|90
|78
|Kalamazoo
|31
|11
|17
|0
|3
|25
|74
|110
|Wichita
|25
|11
|13
|0
|1
|23
|65
|87
|Indy
|30
|9
|18
|1
|2
|21
|75
|115
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|34
|19
|13
|1
|1
|40
|120
|91
|Colorado
|29
|18
|7
|1
|3
|40
|96
|84
|Alaska
|27
|16
|6
|1
|4
|37
|93
|74
|Idaho
|31
|17
|11
|2
|1
|37
|102
|99
|Utah
|31
|12
|16
|2
|1
|27
|87
|108
|Missouri
|31
|11
|15
|1
|4
|27
|89
|106
|Rapid City
|30
|10
|15
|5
|0
|25
|90
|107
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Florida 5, Atlanta 2
Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 3
Reading 4, Wheeling 2
Greenville 5, Orlando 4, OT
Elmira 7, Norfolk 4
Indy 3, Cincinnati 2
Florida 5, Atlanta 3
Utah 3, Tulsa 2, OT
Allen 9, Wichita 0
Quad City 3, Missouri 2
Brampton 2, Toledo 1
Idaho 3, Rapid City 0
Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Brampton at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 6:05 p.m.
Elmira at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Brampton at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Colorado at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.