Ehlers scores twice in 3rd, Jets beat Canucks 4-1

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 1:05 am
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice in the third period and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Patrik Laine and Bryan Little had the other goals for Winnipeg, which got 22 saves from Michael Hutchinson.

Markus Granlund scored for Vancouver, and Ryan Miller stopped 21 shots.

Ehlers snapped a 1-all tie 1:23 into the third period after knocking down a pass from Canucks captain Henrik Sedin in the Winnipeg zone and racing the other way. The speedy Jets wing moved in on a 2-on-1 and used Mark Scheifele as a decoy before ripping his eighth of the season past Miller on the short side.

Sports News
