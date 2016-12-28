Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Louisiana-Monroe cruises past Grambling 81-45 Next Story Howard, Johnson lead Marquette past Georgetown, 76-66
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Fan hospitalized after falling…

Fan hospitalized after falling from balcony at Panthers game

By PAUL GEREFFI December 28, 2016 11:26 pm
Share

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — A fan was conscious and taken to a hospital after falling from a balcony during a Florida Panthers game at BB&T Arena on Wednesday night.

Lt. Gus Fernandez of the Sunrise Fire-Rescue Department says the fan was transported to Broward General Medical Center.

Panthers director of digital media Adelyn Biedenbach says the team will investigate the incident and that “the entire Panthers organization wishes the man a full recovery.”

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

Florida lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Fan hospitalized after falling…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Louisiana-Monroe cruises past Grambling 81-45 Next Story Howard, Johnson lead Marquette past Georgetown, 76-66