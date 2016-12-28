Flyers-Blues Sum

|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|1—3
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|4—6
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Simmonds 17 (Schenn, Konecny), 3:25. 2, St. Louis, Shattenkirk 8 (Tarasenko, Steen), 15:01 (pp). 3, St. Louis, Fabbri 9 (Parayko), 19:48 (pp).
Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Cousins 4 (Provorov, Konecny), 4:32.
Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Schenn 10 (Gostisbehere, Simmonds), 4:13 (pp). 6, St. Louis, Perron 10 (Parayko), 5:53. 7, St. Louis, Upshall 4 (Pietrangelo, Edmundson), 7:13. 8, St. Louis, Fabbri 10 (Berglund, Jaskin), 15:01. 9, St. Louis, Fabbri 11 (Stastny, Jaskin), 17:04.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 5-4-11_20. St. Louis 11-9-5_25.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 4; St. Louis 2 of 4.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Mason 14-11-4 (24 shots-19 saves). St. Louis, Hutton 3-4-2 (20-17).
A_19,409 (19,150). T_2:49.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Tim Nowak.