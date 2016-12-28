Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Flyers-Blues Sums Next Story Santa Ana, Seibring help Elon beat Central Penn College
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Flyers-Blues Sum

Flyers-Blues Sum

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 11:18 pm
Share
Philadelphia 1 1 1—3
St. Louis 2 0 4—6

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Simmonds 17 (Schenn, Konecny), 3:25. 2, St. Louis, Shattenkirk 8 (Tarasenko, Steen), 15:01 (pp). 3, St. Louis, Fabbri 9 (Parayko), 19:48 (pp).

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Cousins 4 (Provorov, Konecny), 4:32.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Schenn 10 (Gostisbehere, Simmonds), 4:13 (pp). 6, St. Louis, Perron 10 (Parayko), 5:53. 7, St. Louis, Upshall 4 (Pietrangelo, Edmundson), 7:13. 8, St. Louis, Fabbri 10 (Berglund, Jaskin), 15:01. 9, St. Louis, Fabbri 11 (Stastny, Jaskin), 17:04.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 5-4-11_20. St. Louis 11-9-5_25.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 4; St. Louis 2 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Mason 14-11-4 (24 shots-19 saves). St. Louis, Hutton 3-4-2 (20-17).

A_19,409 (19,150). T_2:49.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Tim Nowak.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Flyers-Blues Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Flyers-Blues Sums Next Story Santa Ana, Seibring help Elon beat Central Penn College