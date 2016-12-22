Sports Listen

Former major league player Phil Gagliano dies at 74

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 1:06 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Phil Gagliano, who played for four different teams in a 12-year major league baseball career, has died. He was 74.

Sturla Canale, an owner of Canale Funeral Directors in Memphis, Tennessee, confirmed Thursday that Gagliano died Tuesday of cardiac arrest at his home in Branson, Missouri. Canale Funeral Directors is handling Gagliano’s funeral arrangements.

Gagliano played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1963-70. He later played for the Chicago Cubs (1970), Boston Red Sox (1971-72) and Cincinnati Reds (1973-74).

Gagliano batted .238 with 14 homers and 159 RBIs in 702 career games. He played in the 1967 and 1968 World Series with the Cardinals. Gagliano was a utility player who primarily played second base and third base.

Sports News
