Former MLB GM Randy Smith links with Japanese club Nippon

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 4:27 pm
SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Former Major League Baseball general manager Randy Smith has been named a senior adviser to the general manager and major league scouting director for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan’s Pacific League.

Nippon general manager Hiroshi Yoshimura said Thursday that Smith “has both knowledge and a head for administration … we look to his advice regarding every aspect of our team.”

Smith, the former general manager of the San Diego Padres (1993-95) and Detroit Tigers (1996-2002), rejoined San Diego in 2003. He was released from his position as senior adviser for baseball operations in October.

The Padres have a working relationship with the Fighters and held part of their spring training this year at the Padres’ Arizona facility.

The Fighters won this year’s Japan Series, the country’s national championship.

