Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Ravens WR Smith likely to retire after Sunday’s game Next Story Colorado’s patience with MacIntyre leads to bowl vs Cowboys
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former No. 1 Ana…

Former No. 1 Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis at 29

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 2:11 pm
Share

LONDON (AP) — Ana Ivanovic is retiring from tennis at age 29, ending a career in which she was ranked No. 1 in 2008 but can no longer play at the highest level because of injuries.

In a live broadcast on Facebook, Ivanovic said Wednesday “it was a difficult decision, but there is so much to celebrate.” The Serb won 15 tour titles, including the 2008 French Open.

Ivanovic says it’s “well-known that I’ve been hampered by injuries.” She added that she would play only if she could perform up to her “own high standards” and she “can no longer do that.”

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

Ivanovic lost in the first round of this year’s U.S. Open and announced a week later she would take the rest of the season off because of wrist and toe injuries. She said she had a recurring wrist injury and would also have surgery on a toe she broke at the Australian Open in January 2015.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former No. 1 Ana…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Ravens WR Smith likely to retire after Sunday’s game Next Story Colorado’s patience with MacIntyre leads to bowl vs Cowboys