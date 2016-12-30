Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Air Force 3, Sacred Heart 1
Canisius 3, Holy Cross 0
Neumann 6, Castleton 2
UMass-Lowell 3, Colgate 2
Boston College 1, Ferris St. 1, OT
Army 2, Dartmouth 2, OT
Harvard 5, RPI 1
Northeastern 8, Clarkson 2
New Hampshire 6, Maine 4
Vermont 7, Bentley 1
Denver 2, Providence 2, OT
Robert Morris 5, Quinnipiac 2
Bowling Green 3, RIT 0
Michigan 5, Michigan St. 4, OT
UMass 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1, OT
W. Michigan 1, Michigan Tech 0, OT
Minnesota 5, Mercyhurst 1
Omaha 4, Lake Superior St. 1
Alaska Anchorage 4, Bemidji St. 1
UConn 4, St. Cloud St. 3
Brown 4, Arizona St. 2