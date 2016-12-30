Sports Listen

Friday's College Hockey Scores

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 11:50 pm
EAST

Air Force 3, Sacred Heart 1

Canisius 3, Holy Cross 0

Neumann 6, Castleton 2

UMass-Lowell 3, Colgate 2

Boston College 1, Ferris St. 1, OT

Army 2, Dartmouth 2, OT

Harvard 5, RPI 1

Northeastern 8, Clarkson 2

New Hampshire 6, Maine 4

Vermont 7, Bentley 1

Denver 2, Providence 2, OT

Robert Morris 5, Quinnipiac 2

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 3, RIT 0

Michigan 5, Michigan St. 4, OT

UMass 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1, OT

W. Michigan 1, Michigan Tech 0, OT

Minnesota 5, Mercyhurst 1

Omaha 4, Lake Superior St. 1

FAR WEST

Alaska Anchorage 4, Bemidji St. 1

UConn 4, St. Cloud St. 3

Brown 4, Arizona St. 2

