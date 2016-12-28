Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Hagelin helps Penguins rally past Hurricanes Next Story Hughes has career-high 19, ECU beats USF 60-49
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gibbs helps lead Davidson…

Gibbs helps lead Davidson to 105-75 victory over Hartford

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 9:49 pm
Share

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jack Gibbs scored 27 points, leading six teammates into double figures as Davidson defeated Hartford 105-75 on Wednesday night, breaking 100 points the first time this season.

The Wildcats (7-4), unbeaten at home, made 57 percent of their field goals (34-60) and nailed 12 of 24 3-point shots. Davidson also scored 25 points at the free-throw line.

Gibbs has scored in double digits all 10 games this season and was joined by Peyton Aldridge with 18 points, Nathan Ekwu and Jon Axel Gudmundsson with 13 apiece and Dusan Kovacevic with 12. The freshmen Gudmundsson and Kovacevic scored career highs.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Jalen Ross led Hartford (5-9) with 22 points, J.R. Lynch added a season-high 17 and Jason Dunne had 16. The Hawks saw a three-game win streak come to an end. It was the first meeting between the schools.

Advertisement

Davidson opens Atlantic 10 Conference play on Saturday, hosting Richmond.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gibbs helps lead Davidson…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Hagelin helps Penguins rally past Hurricanes Next Story Hughes has career-high 19, ECU beats USF 60-49