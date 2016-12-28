Gibbs helps lead Davidson to 105-75 victory over Hartford

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jack Gibbs scored 27 points, leading six teammates into double figures as Davidson defeated Hartford 105-75 on Wednesday night, breaking 100 points the first time this season.

The Wildcats (7-4), unbeaten at home, made 57 percent of their field goals (34-60) and nailed 12 of 24 3-point shots. Davidson also scored 25 points at the free-throw line.

Gibbs has scored in double digits all 10 games this season and was joined by Peyton Aldridge with 18 points, Nathan Ekwu and Jon Axel Gudmundsson with 13 apiece and Dusan Kovacevic with 12. The freshmen Gudmundsson and Kovacevic scored career highs.

Jalen Ross led Hartford (5-9) with 22 points, J.R. Lynch added a season-high 17 and Jason Dunne had 16. The Hawks saw a three-game win streak come to an end. It was the first meeting between the schools.

Davidson opens Atlantic 10 Conference play on Saturday, hosting Richmond.