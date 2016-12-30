Green, Parker help Spurs rally to beat Trail Blazers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Danny Green and Tony Parker each had 18 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame another listless first half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-94 on Friday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge was held to eight points on 2-for-3 shooting, but Jonathon Simmons added 19 points for the Spurs. Green had six 3-pointers in scoring a season high.

San Antonio has won four straight and 13 of 15.

C.J. McCollum finished with 29 points for Portland. Maurice Harkless and Allen Crabbe was the only other Portland player in double figures, with Harkless finishing with 12, and Crabbe 11.

The Spurs have won nine games this season in which they have trailed by 10-plus points, which the team previously acknowledged is due to a dispirited effort.

San Antonio had another sluggish first half, trailing by double digits for 12 minutes and falling behind by 13 points. Portland forced 14 turnovers and shot 51 percent from the field through two quarters.

Spurs reserve Manu Ginobili’s second 3-pointer with 3:49 remaining in the third quarter gave San Antonio a 69-67 lead, its first since holding an 11-8 edge 3 minutes into the game.

San Antonio had seven 3-pointers in the second half to win their seventh straight at home.

The Trail Blazers shot 43 percent in the third quarter after shooting 51 percent in the first half.

Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard sat out his second straight game with a stomach virus and Blazers point guard Damian Lillard missed his third consecutive game with an injured left ankle.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Lillard missed his third straight game after playing in the team’s first 32. He leads the team in scoring with 27.0 points and in assists at 6.2 per game. … Portland entered Friday allowing 111.5 points per game and 38 percent on 3-pointers, which are both 28th in the league. … F/C Mason Plumlee had his streak of two straight double-doubles stopped. Plumlee had eight points and five rebounds.

Spurs: Green has 33 games with at least five 3-pointers, the most in franchise history. … San Antonio finished 2016 at 66-15, its most successful calendar year in franchise history. … The Spurs are 13-0 when Parker scores in double figures.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Minnesota on Sunday night.

Spurs: At Atlanta on Sunday night.