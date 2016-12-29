Happy homecoming: Allen leads No. 25 Florida over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Florida guard KeVaughn Allen had a triumphant return to Arkansas, where he played high school ball, scoring 21 points as the No. 25 Gators beat the Razorbacks 81-72 on Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Daryl Macon, who scored 22 points, did what he could to keep the Razorbacks close, but Allen drained a 3-pointer nearly every time Florida needed to put down a threat.
Kevarrius Hayes’ dunk and Allen’s 3-pointer made it 63-52 after Arkansas had trimmed the lead to six. After Moses Kingsley cut Florida’s edge to 65-58, Allen drained another 3 with 6:35 left to kill the Razorbacks’ momentum. Florida (10-3) led by double digits until the final 11 seconds.
Macon scored 22 points for Arkansas (11-2). Kingsley had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Anton Beard scored 10 points. Beard and Allen each went to North Little Rock High School.