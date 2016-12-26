Hawks-Timberwolves, Box

Bazemore 1-3 0-0 2, Sefolosha 5-10 0-0 13, Millsap 2-13 3-4 7, Howard 9-9 2-3 20, Schroder 4-10 0-0 8, Prince 1-3 0-0 2, Bembry 3-4 1-3 7, Muscala 1-4 0-0 3, Humphries 3-5 6-7 12, Scott 2-6 0-0 5, Kelly 1-3 0-0 3, Delaney 1-6 0-0 2, Korver 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 35-83 12-17 90.
Wiggins 7-14 3-4 21, Towns 8-8 3-3 22, Dieng 6-12 2-2 14, Rubio 1-4 0-0 3, LaVine 7-16 1-1 21, Muhammad 4-13 3-4 12, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Bjelica 3-9 2-2 8, Dunn 1-4 1-2 3, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-82 15-18 104.
|Atlanta
|25
|20
|20
|25—
|90
|Minnesota
|23
|31
|35
|15—104
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-32 (Sefolosha 3-4, Korver 2-6, Kelly 1-2, Muscala 1-4, Scott 1-5, Humphries 0-1, Bazemore 0-2, Schroder 0-2, Millsap 0-3, Delaney 0-3), Minnesota 15-31 (LaVine 6-9, Wiggins 4-6, Towns 3-3, Rubio 1-3, Muhammad 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jones 0-1, Bjelica 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 46 (Howard 12), Minnesota 40 (Towns 11). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Muscala, Schroder 4), Minnesota 26 (Rubio 10). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Minnesota 19. A_15,617 (19,356).
