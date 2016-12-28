Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee scored 43 seconds apart early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders over the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Tuesday night. Ladd had two goals and Cal Clutterbuck added another for New York, which improved to 14-14-6 overall and 11-7-4 at home. Despite getting goals from Justin Williams, Alex Ovechkin and Andre Burakovsky, Washington fell to 20-9-4 with its third loss in four games.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — JeQuan Lewis scored 17 points and had a career-high six steals and VCU never trailed, routing Howard 85-51 on Tuesday night to win its fourth straight. Jonathan Williams had 14 points and six assists, Justin Tillman added 12 points, and Malik Crowfield scored 10. Charles Williams had 20 points and the Bison (3-10) shot 36 percent in losing their second straight game.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Melo Trimble scored 20 points and Jaylen Brantley added 13 as Maryland routed Illinois 84-59 on Tuesday in the Big Ten opener for both teams. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Terrapins (13-1), who have won their conference opener in all three seasons since joining the Big Ten. Malcolm Hill had 21 points for the Illini (10-4), who saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wake Forest used a strong performance by quarterback John Wolford to beat heavily favored Temple 34-26 on Tuesday in the Military Bowl. After throwing an interception on the first series of the game — a turnover Temple used to take a 7-0 lead — Wolford helped the Demon Deacons rattle off 31 straight points before halftime. Wolford left with a neck strain in the third quarter with the score 31-17.