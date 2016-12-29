Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Kings-Oilers Sum Next Story Eric Gryba scores winner, Oilers beat Kings 3-1
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hill scores 21 in…

Hill scores 21 in return, Jazz top 76ers 100-83 with big 4th

By MATTHEW COLES December 29, 2016 11:55 pm
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — George Hill had 21 points in his return to the lineup after missing 13 games with a sprained toe, and the Utah Jazz blitzed the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter to win 100-83 on Thursday night.

Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood each added 20 points for the Jazz (20-13), who outscored Philadelphia 30-9 in the final period. They shot 58 percent from 3-point range overall to win their second consecutive game after dropping three in a row.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 16 points and Nerlens Noel and Dario Saric both added 14, but the anemic fourth-quarter performance contributed to the 76ers’ fourth straight loss.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Philadelphia, playing without leading scorer and rebounder Joel Embiid, surprisingly led for most of the game before the fourth-quarter collapse. The 76ers shot 4 for 23 in the final 12 minutes.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hill scores 21 in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Kings-Oilers Sum Next Story Eric Gryba scores winner, Oilers beat Kings 3-1