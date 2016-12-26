Hornets-Nets, Box

Kidd-Gilchrist 5-10 2-2 12, Williams 3-8 2-2 9, Zeller 7-11 1-2 15, Walker 6-17 2-2 15, Batum 7-16 8-8 24, Hibbert 2-3 0-0 4, Kaminsky 5-9 2-2 13, Sessions 2-6 4-4 9, Lamb 7-14 1-3 17. Totals 44-94 22-25 118.
Booker 1-3 1-2 3, Lopez 8-13 4-4 21, Lin 6-11 3-4 17, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Kilpatrick 9-15 1-2 23, Hamilton 1-2 0-0 3, Whitehead 4-7 0-0 9, Hollis-Jefferson 1-6 8-10 10, Foye 1-2 0-0 3, LeVert 2-3 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 7-11 8-9 26. Totals 40-75 25-31 120.
|Charlotte
|40
|23
|25
|30—118
|Brooklyn
|31
|23
|29
|37—120
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 8-26 (Lamb 2-6, Batum 2-6, Kaminsky 1-3, Sessions 1-3, Williams 1-3, Walker 1-5), Brooklyn 15-31 (Kilpatrick 4-7, Bogdanovic 4-7, Lin 2-4, Foye 1-2, LeVert 1-2, Hamilton 1-2, Whitehead 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Harris 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 44 (Kidd-Gilchrist 10), Brooklyn 39 (Booker 12). Assists_Charlotte 23 (Walker 6), Brooklyn 26 (Lopez 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 24, Brooklyn 21. A_17,732 (17,732).
Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.