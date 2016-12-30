Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Aiken’s 23 PTs propels Harvard past Howard 67-46 Next Story Buffalo scores 14 straight in 2nd half, beats Maine 79-60
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hot-shooting Rhode Island beat…

Hot-shooting Rhode Island beat Saint Louis 90-56 to open A10

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:09 pm
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kuran Iverson scored 19 points and E.C. Matthews added 17 as Rhode Island won for the first time on the road this season, running away from Saint Louis, 90-56, in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Friday night.

Rhode Island (9-4, 1-0) shot 63 percent in the second half, finishing at 56 percent total, and made 10 of 20 3-pointers. Jarvis Garrett hit 3 treys and scored 15 points.

Saint Louis won the tip and scored on an Aaron Hines trey. But Iverson hit a jumper at the other end and the Rams grabbed the rebound of Hines’ next shot and Rhode Island had three whacks underneath its own basket before Cyril Langevine’s second putback got them the lead. The Rams broke away from there.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

The Rams outrebounded Saint Louis 46-31.

Advertisement

Saint Louis didn’t get past 10 points until 12:30 had elapsed in the first half. Hines and Elliott Welmer led the Billikens (4-9, 0-1) with 14 each.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hot-shooting Rhode Island beat…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Aiken’s 23 PTs propels Harvard past Howard 67-46 Next Story Buffalo scores 14 straight in 2nd half, beats Maine 79-60