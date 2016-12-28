Ingles’ 3-pointer helps Jazz beat Lakers 102-100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Ingles made a 3-pointer with 21.6 seconds left to lead the Utah Jazz to a 102-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 31 points and nine rebounds. Ingles finished with 13 points and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers had a final chance to win the game but D’Angelo Russell shot an airball on a 3-point attempt.

Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds for his team-high ninth double-double for the Lakers, who have lost 13 of their last 15. Lou Williams added 22 points off the bench, including nine in the fourth quarter.

It was a rough night for the Lakers’ two No. 2 picks. Russell went 2 for 11 from the field and Brandon Ingram was 2 for 5.

Hayward scored 18 points in the first half, but the Jazz still trailed 52-48 at the break. The Lakers forced 11 turnovers by the half and outrebounded Utah 24-19.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Guard Rodney Hood made his second start since being out one game with the flu and dropping 10 pounds. . Guard George Hill remained out with a sprained left big toe.

Lakers: Assistant coach Mark Madsen missed the game after an emergency appendectomy. . When all five starters scored in double figures on Christmas against the Clippers, it marked the first time the Lakers had pulled that off since April 12, 2015. . Forward Larry Nance Jr. (bone bruise left knee) is off crutches and two days into his rehab.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Return home to host Philadelphia on Thursday. The Jazz are on a seven-game winning streak against the Sixers.

Lakers: Host the Mavericks in the middle of their five-game home stretch Thursday. The Mavs won the first meeting last month 109-97.