Jabrill Peppers injured, will not play in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers is not playing in the Orange Bowl.

Peppers was on the field for warmups about an hour before kickoff, but the sixth-ranked Wolverines announced afterward that the Heisman Trophy finalist will miss the game against No. 10 Florida State with an undisclosed injury.

The Wolverines said Peppers was hurt in practice earlier in the week.

Peppers was fifth in the Heisman voting this season. He played 15 positions in 2016 for the Wolverines, winning Big Ten player of the year honors as its top defensive player, top linebacker and top return specialist.

