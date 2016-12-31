Sports Listen

Jagr scores 756th career goal as Panthers beat Stars 3-1

By SCHUYLER DIXON December 31, 2016 11:54 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Jaromir Jagr scored his 756th career goal and had an assist, helping the Florida Panthers end a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Jagr, who passed Mark Messier for second on the career scoring list last week, gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead less than 17 minutes in. His seventh goal of the season chased goalie Antti Niemi as the Stars’ season-best three-game winning streak ended.

Florida goalie James Reimer, Roberto Luongo’s backup, got his fifth win in his 15th appearance, stopping 35 of 36 shots, including all 20 in the third period. He beat Dallas twice with Toronto last season.

The 44-year-old Jagr, in his 24th NHL season, capped a quick two-goal spurt on a pair of power plays. The first came from former Dallas player Jussi Jokinen just six seconds after Jamie Benn was called for high-sticking.

Sports News
