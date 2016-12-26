Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Colts ready to play out string after playoff elimination Next Story NBA: 2 calls were missed in final moments of Cavs-Warriors
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » James sitting out for…

James sitting out for Cavaliers at Detroit

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 7:25 pm
Share

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — LeBron James was left out of the lineup for Cleveland’s game at Detroit on Monday night, part of coach Tyronn Lue’s continuing effort to manage the workload of his star players.

Kyrie Irving was in his usual spot in the starting five, but Lue said beforehand that James would miss his third game of the season. The Cavaliers were playing their fifth game in seven days, and James went 40 minutes in Sunday’s 109-108 victory over Golden State.

Cleveland lost the first two games James didn’t play — at Indiana on Nov. 16 and at Memphis on Dec. 14.

Obama orders pay raise parity for all feds

Irving played 44 minutes Sunday, but he had more recent rest than James, sitting out the Dec. 14 game at Memphis and a home game against the Grizzlies the previous night.

Advertisement

“Kyrie had six days off last week,” Lue said. “Playing five games in seven nights, which would be tonight, played a big factor in my decision to hold LeBron out.”

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » James sitting out for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1917: US government takes control of nation's railroads

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Colts ready to play out string after playoff elimination Next Story NBA: 2 calls were missed in final moments of Cavs-Warriors