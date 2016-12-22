Sports Listen

Jaromir Jagr breaks tie for No. 2, Panthers fall to Bruins

By RICK MENNING December 22, 2016 10:32 pm
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jaromir Jagr moved into the outright No. 2 spot on the NHL career scoring list Thursday night, getting an assist in the Florida Panthers’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Jagr got point No. 1,888 to break a tie with Mark Messier. The historic point came with 6:40 left. “I appreciate everything … over my hockey career, and I thank the fans,” Jagr said in a brief ceremony during which he was given a golden stick.

Only Wayne Gretzky, with 2,857 points, has more than Jagr. Aleksander Barkov was credited with the goal that deflected off the 44-year-old Czech star.

In a video, Gretzky offered congratulations. “You play the game the right way,” he told Jagr.

The game was stopped for a celebration, and Jagr came onto the ice to accept the commemorative golden stick from the Panthers. He waved to the crowd, got congratulatory stick-taps from both teams, and the game — his 1,663rd in the NHL — resumed.

Frank Vatrano, Patrice Bergeron and David Backes scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

