Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoins team after being hospitalized

NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Bowles will coach the New York Jets against the New England Patriots on Saturday after rejoining the team following a medical scare .

The Jets announced that Bowles was cleared by doctors and arrived at the team hotel Saturday morning after spending most of Friday in the hospital with what the team called an “undisclosed illness.”

Bowles was set to travel with the team to Gillette Stadium, but it was uncertain if he would direct the team from the sideline, as he usually does or from the coaches’ booth.

The 53-year-old Bowles fell ill early Friday afternoon and was taken to the hospital in New Jersey.

Assistant head coach Mike Caldwell ran the Jets’ walkthrough practice and was told on the team’s flight Friday to the Boston area that he would fill in if Bowles could not coach.

Bowles is in his second season as coach of the Jets, who have struggled to a 4-10 record. Although it appears he will return next season, Bowles has faced increasing criticism in recent weeks, with some fans and commentators calling for his job.

This was the second health-related situation Bowles has faced since joining the Jets. In February, he had a benign mass removed from his throat that was initially discovered during the season.

