Jets’ Mangold has uncertain future, but no plans to retire

By DENNIS WASAK Jr. December 28, 2016 5:27 pm
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets center Nick Mangold says he has no plans to retire despite an injury-filled 11th NFL season that ended three weeks ago when he was placed on injured reserve.

Mangold, speaking to reporters Wednesday for the first time since being shut down, says he’ll know in two or three weeks whether his injured right ankle will require surgery.

He played in just eight games after injuring the ankle against Baltimore on Oct. 23, suffering a setback in his rehabilitation a few weeks later and then re-injuring it against Indianapolis on Dec. 5.

Mangold, who turns 33 on Jan. 13, is scheduled to count $9.075 million against the Jets’ salary cap next season. New York could save the full amount if it cuts him.

He says “of course” he’d like to remain with the Jets, but declines to say whether he’d be open to taking a pay cut if the team asks him to do so.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

