Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story National Football League
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jets-Patriots Stats

Jets-Patriots Stats

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 3:58 pm
Share
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 3— 3
New England 10 17 7 7—41
First Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 29, 8:16.

NE_Bennett 5 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:02.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 22, 11:13.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

NE_Lengel 18 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 2:40.

Advertisement

NE_White 25 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :25.

Third Quarter

NE_Blount 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 3:22.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Blount 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 12:24.

NYJ_FG Folk 29, 6:16.

A_66,829.

___

NYJ NE
First downs 14 21
Total Net Yards 239 325
Rushes-yards 29-111 40-114
Passing 128 211
Punt Returns 2-7 3-16
Kickoff Returns 4-57 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-21
Comp-Att-Int 8-24-3 18-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 1-9
Punts 4-45.0 4-46.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-77 3-20
Time of Possession 25:17 34:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, Powell 15-60, Robinson 8-22, Wilds 4-14, Enunwa 1-12, Fitzpatrick 1-3. New England, Lewis 16-52, Blount 20-50, White 1-14, Garoppolo 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_New York, Petty 0-3-1-0, Fitzpatrick 8-21-2-136. New England, Brady 17-27-0-214, Garoppolo 1-2-0-6.

RECEIVING_New York, B.Marshall 2-28, Powell 2-14, Enunwa 1-30, Peake 1-27, Smith 1-20, Seferian-Jenkins 1-17. New England, Edelman 5-89, White 3-32, Mitchell 3-29, Bennett 2-19, Hogan 1-22, Lengel 1-18, Floyd 1-6, Lewis 1-5, Develin 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New York, Folk 34.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jets-Patriots Stats
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story National Football League