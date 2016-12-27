Sports Listen

Kevin Durant calls for NBA to toss Last Two Minute Report

By JANIE McCAULEY December 27, 2016 5:57 pm
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant is calling on the NBA to toss out the Last Two Minute Report because he, like the league’s officials, believes it will only lead to more errors.

No stewing by the Golden State Warriors upon learning the NBA acknowledged two missed calls late in the team’s one-point Christmas Day loss at Cleveland. They lost this one all on their own.

KD says: “They should get rid of it, refs don’t deserve that. They’re trying their hardest to get the plays right then you look at a play in slo-mo and say it’s wrong.”

In an NBA Finals rematch, the champion Cavaliers won 109-108 with the NBA saying Monday that LeBron James should have received a technical for hanging on the rim with 1:43 to play and that Richard Jefferson should have been called for fouling Durant on the game’s final play.

Sports News
