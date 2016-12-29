Kings-Trail Blazers, Box

Barnes 5-11 2-2 13, Koufos 3-3 0-0 6, Cousins 8-19 9-10 28, Collison 2-7 2-2 6, McLemore 2-9 1-1 5, Casspi 2-3 1-2 6, Tolliver 1-6 0-0 3, Cauley-Stein 0-0 0-2 0, Lawson 2-8 3-4 8, Temple 6-13 0-0 14. Totals 31-79 18-23 89.
Harkless 5-7 0-0 12, Aminu 3-6 2-2 8, Plumlee 4-6 4-5 12, McCollum 6-18 6-7 20, Crabbe 4-8 2-2 13, Leonard 5-13 3-3 16, Vonleh 1-3 2-2 4, Napier 2-5 0-0 6, Turner 5-8 1-1 11. Totals 35-74 20-22 102.
|Sacramento
|21
|23
|19
|26—
|89
|Portland
|30
|30
|15
|27—102
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-28 (Cousins 3-6, Temple 2-6, Casspi 1-1, Tolliver 1-4, Lawson 1-4, Barnes 1-4, Collison 0-1, McLemore 0-2), Portland 12-25 (Crabbe 3-4, Leonard 3-6, Harkless 2-3, Napier 2-4, McCollum 2-6, Aminu 0-1, Turner 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 39 (Koufos 10), Portland 45 (Plumlee 14). Assists_Sacramento 20 (Cousins 6), Portland 19 (McCollum 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 20, Portland 16. Technicals_Barnes, Portland defensive three second, Portland team. A_19,665 (19,980).
