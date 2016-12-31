Knicks-Rockets, Box

Thomas 3-9 4-4 11, Anthony 3-11 1-2 7, Noah 7-10 1-3 15, Rose 8-23 4-5 21, Jennings 12-22 5-7 32, Kuzminskas 5-9 2-2 14, N’dour 2-3 0-0 4, Hernangomez 1-5 1-2 3, Holiday 6-12 0-0 15, Vujacic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-105 18-25 122.
Brewer 3-6 0-0 7, Ariza 5-15 2-2 14, Anderson 8-12 5-6 25, Harrell 6-7 1-1 13, Harden 14-26 16-18 53, Dekker 0-4 0-0 0, Hilario 1-2 0-2 2, Ennis 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 5-19 0-0 15. Totals 42-92 24-29 129.
|New York
|32
|23
|37
|30—122
|Houston
|27
|42
|30
|30—129
3-Point Goals_New York 10-32 (Jennings 3-8, Holiday 3-8, Kuzminskas 2-5, Rose 1-3, Thomas 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1, Vujacic 0-1, Anthony 0-2), Houston 21-55 (Harden 9-16, Gordon 5-15, Anderson 4-8, Ariza 2-10, Brewer 1-3, Dekker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 48 (Noah 16), Houston 46 (Harden 16). Assists_New York 21 (Rose, Jennings 7), Houston 30 (Harden 17). Total Fouls_New York 20, Houston 20. A_18,055 (18,055).
