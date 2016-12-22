Sports Listen

Lane Johnson returns to Eagles OL after suspension

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles get back their starting right tackle for Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants.

Lane Johnson returns from a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancers policy and will start.

New York’s key inactive is cornerback Janoris Jenkins, their best cover man. He has a back problem.

The Giants also put backup quarterback Ryan Nassib and running back Shane Vereen on injured reserve this week. Josh Johnson will back up Eli Manning.

Philadelphia also is missing right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, guard Josh Andrews, tackle Dillon Gordon, DT Taylor Hart, receiver Paul Turner, cornerback Dwayne Gratz and linebacker Steven Means. The Eagles placed RB Kenjon Barner on IR this week.

For the Giants, missing again are star defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, WR Tavarres King, safety Nat Berhe and tackle Will Beatty.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

