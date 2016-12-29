Lasher leads Houston Baptist to 79-65 upset win over SHSU

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Colter Lasher drilled 4 of 6 from beyond the arc to total 22 points and lead Houston Baptist to a 79-65 upset victory over Sam Houston State on Thursday night.

Sam Houston, picked to win the Southland Conference, was beaten on its home floor as Houston Baptist (5-6, 1-0) dominated the second half 53-35. One key to the second period run was the Huskies hitting 6 of 9 from distance while SHSU made just 2 of 15. HBU drilled 8 of 15 for the game while the Bearkats made 3 of 21 from beyond the arc.

SHSU led 30-26 at the break. Reveal Chukwujekwu, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, had a three-point play and Lasher followed with a trey as the Huskies opened the second half with a 22-8 run.

Aurimas Majauskas was 8 of 11 from the floor for 19 points for SHSU (9-5, 0-1).