Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story UTSA survives late scare from Division II East Central Next Story Devils-Capitals Sums
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lasher leads Houston Baptist…

Lasher leads Houston Baptist to 79-65 upset win over SHSU

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:13 pm
Share

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Colter Lasher drilled 4 of 6 from beyond the arc to total 22 points and lead Houston Baptist to a 79-65 upset victory over Sam Houston State on Thursday night.

Sam Houston, picked to win the Southland Conference, was beaten on its home floor as Houston Baptist (5-6, 1-0) dominated the second half 53-35. One key to the second period run was the Huskies hitting 6 of 9 from distance while SHSU made just 2 of 15. HBU drilled 8 of 15 for the game while the Bearkats made 3 of 21 from beyond the arc.

SHSU led 30-26 at the break. Reveal Chukwujekwu, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, had a three-point play and Lasher followed with a trey as the Huskies opened the second half with a 22-8 run.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Aurimas Majauskas was 8 of 11 from the floor for 19 points for SHSU (9-5, 0-1).

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lasher leads Houston Baptist…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story UTSA survives late scare from Division II East Central Next Story Devils-Capitals Sums