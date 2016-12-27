Latest Virginia sports

BUCKS-WIZARDS

Porter, Wall push Wizards to 107-102 comeback win vs Bucks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Otto Porter scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, John Wall had 18 points and a season-high 16 assists and the Washington Wizards came from behind to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-102 on Monday night.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points as Washington turned the game around on a 15-2 fourth-quarter run. Markieff Morris added 18 in the Wizards’ sixth-straight home win and seventh this season after trailing by double figures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who had beaten the Wizards by 27 points in Milwaukee on Friday.

Milwaukee’s Tony Snell made a career-high six 3-pointers and set a season high with 20 points, but missed a baseline 3-point attempt late that could’ve tied it at 105-all.

Down 10 early in the fourth quarter, Washington roared back while holding Milwaukee to just one field goal over a stretch of 6:41.

REDSKINS-PLAYOFF HOPES

Redskins in contention, believe they should be in playoffs

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden doesn’t know who the New York Giants plan to rest for Sunday’s critical regular-season finale at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon.

It doesn’t matter to him if New York quarterback Eli Manning plays a quarter, a half or an entire game. The Redskins need a win to earn the final NFC wild-card berth.

Gruden said Monday that the Giants are 10-5 “because they not only have good starters, they have good depth.” He said the Redskins have to get themselves “ready to go.”

Whether the Redskins control their own fate and need only a win against New York to secure a playoff spot or whether they need help from Detroit in its matchup against Green Bay on Sunday night is immaterial.

The Redskins (8-6-1) have a chance, and that’s all they can ask at this point.

PENGUINS-SULLIVAN

Penguins, coach Mike Sullivan agree to 3-year extension

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Sullivan’s arrival in Pittsburgh last season provided the spark that turned the Penguins’ listless season around.

The franchise rewarded its fiery head coach with a three-year contract extension on Monday that will keep Sullivan with the team through 2019-20.

The 48-year-old Sullivan took over for Mike Johnson last December and guided the team on a spirited run that finished with the Penguins earning their fourth Stanley Cup. Sullivan is 55-24-10 with Pittsburgh, the second-best point total in the NHL over that span.

General manager Jim Rutherford said Sullivan “did the best coaching job in the NHL last season.” Sullivan has kept the momentum going. The Penguins, who play in New Jersey on Tuesday, are currently second in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind Columbus.

QUICK LANE BOWL

Boston College builds lead, holds off Maryland for 36-30 win

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Towles threw two touchdown passes and caught a pass for a score in the first half, helping Boston College build a big lead in a 36-30 win over Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday.

The Eagles (7-6) led by 16 at halftime, 23 points early in the third quarter, and had to force Maryland to turn the ball over on downs late in the game to seal the victory.

The Terrapins (6-7) had the ball at their 35 with 1:48 left, but didn’t gain a yard before Harold Landry helped to finish them off with a possession-ending sack.

The Terrapins made some big plays on offense, but four turnovers, sacks and poor field position proved to be costly. In the first half, Perry Hills threw an interception, lost a fumble and was sacked four times. On the Terrapins’ first snap of the second half, Hills handed off to Ty Johnson and the running back’s fumble was recovered in the end zone by Boston College.