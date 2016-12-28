Latest Virginia sports

CAPITALS-ISLANDERS

Lee, Ladd lift Islanders over Capitals, 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee scored 43 seconds apart early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders over the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Ladd had two goals and Cal Clutterbuck added another for New York, which improved to 14-14-6 overall and 11-7-4 at home.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 of 34 shots for the Islanders.

Despite getting goals from Justin Williams, Alex Ovechkin and Andre Burakovsky, Washington fell to 20-9-4 with its third loss in four games. Braden Holtby stopped 27 shots.

New York never trailed in the third meeting this month between the longtime rivals.

Still it took a 1-2 combination from Ladd and Lee to put New York in position to win its third straight game.

HOWARD-VCU

VCU routs Howard 85-51 behind Lewis, Williams

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — JeQuan Lewis scored 17 points and had a career-high six steals and VCU never trailed, routing Howard 85-51 on Tuesday night to win its fourth straight.

Jonathan Williams had 14 points and six assists, Justin Tillman added 12 points, and Malik Crowfield scored 10. The Rams (10-3) scored 24 points off of 21 Howard turnovers and outscored the Bison 36-26 in the paint and 20-10 off fast breaks.

Lewis scored five points in VCU’s 16-2 opening run and the Rams shot 5 of 12 from behind the arc for a 48-22 halftime lead — the most points VCU has scored in a half this season.

Samir Doughty made a layup and a dunk and VCU led 61-27 with 14:52 left after De’Riante Jenkins’ 3-pointer. The Rams led by as many as 44 and had 22 assists on 31 field goals.

Charles Williams had 20 points and the Bison (3-10) shot 36 percent in losing their second straight game.

ILLINOIS-MARYLAND

Maryland never trails in Big Ten opening rout of Illinois

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Melo Trimble scored 20 points and Jaylen Brantley added 13 as Maryland routed Illinois 84-59 on Tuesday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

It was the sixth victory in a row for the Terrapins (13-1), who have won their conference opener in all three seasons since joining the Big Ten.

Malcolm Hill had 21 points for the Illini (10-4), who saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

Maryland played without two of its top post players. Junior Michal Cekovsky rested a left ankle injury, and senior Damonte Dodd missed his fifth consecutive game with a sprained left knee ligament.

Their absences mattered little against the Illini, who never led and were outscored 48-24 in the paint.

The Terps were 55.9 percent from the field while Illinois, which dropped its Big Ten opener for the fourth time in five years, shot just 35.6 percent.

T25-MILITARY BOWL

Wake Forest survives Temple rally to win Military Bowl 34-26

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wake Forest attached a positive ending to a season marred by scandal, using a strong performance by quarterback John Wolford to beat heavily favored Temple 34-26 on Tuesday in the Military Bowl.

After throwing an interception on the first series of the game — a turnover Temple used to take a 7-0 lead — Wolford helped the Demon Deacons rattle off 31 straight points before halftime.

Wolford left with a neck strain in the third quarter with the score 31-17. Wake Forest (7-6) then withstood a comeback bid by Temple (10-4) to secure its first winning season since 2008.

The victory gave the Demon Deacons something to talk about this offseason beside the troubling spy story dubbed “Wakey Leaks.”

An investigation by Wake Forest revealed that broadcaster Tommy Elrod leaked or attempted to leak game plan information to at least three opponents. Though Elrod has not released a public statement on the scandal, the school has since fired him.