Latest Virginia sports

DEVILS-CAPITALS

Kinkaid stars as Devils beat Capitals in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Keith Kinkaid made 43 saves and stopped two attempts in the shootout, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 Thursday night.

New Jersey’s backup goaltender was the best player on the ice for the entire game and cracked only on a short-handed goal by Daniel Winnik. Jacob Josefson returned from a five-game absence caused by a concussion to score the shootout winner.

PA Parenteau scored in the second period as the Devils snapped a seven-game skid against the Capitals. New Jersey beat Washington for the first time since November 14th, 2014.

Braden Holtby made 26 saves but couldn’t stop Michael Cammelleri and Josefson in the shootout.

Giving regular starter Cory Schneider the night off, Kinkaid was playing just his ninth game in the Devils’ 37th of the season.

T25–BELK BOWL

No. 18 Va. Tech stages epic comeback, tops Arkansas 35-24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jerod Evans threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores and Number 18 Virginia Tech pulled off the largest comeback in its 124-year history, erasing a 24-point halftime deficit to beat Arkansas 35-24 Thursday night in the Belk Bowl.

After being limited to 180 yards in the first half, Hokies (10-4) took advantage of three of Austin Allen’s interceptions and scored touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions of the second half.

Evans scored on a 4-yard run and threw touchdown strikes to Sam Rogers and Chris Cunningham to cut it to 24-21 In the third quarter. Travon McMillan put the Hokies ahead for good with 12:03 left in the game when he scored on a 6-yard run. Evans sealed the win with an 8-yard touchdown scamper

Virginia Tech came in averaging 35 points, but the Razorbacks (7-6) set the tone early by turning Evans’ fumble and interception into 10 points to take a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Arkansas extended the lead to 24-0 at halftime and it looked as if it might cruise to an easy victory.

But Evans had other ideas.

He completed 12 of 16 passes for 129 yards and two TDs in the second half, helping Justin Fuente became the first coach in school history to win 10 games in his first season.

OBIT-CARPENTER

Former NFL player, Virginia Tech DB Carpenter dead at 39

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Former NFL player and Virginia Tech defensive back and special teams standout Keion Carpenter has died.

The school announced Thursday that family members say that Carpenter died in Miami. He was 39 and the cause of death is unclear.

Carpenter intercepted 14 passes during his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons. He blocked six kicks at Virginia Tech, tying the school record.

He also founded The Carpenter House, designed to benefit children from low income homes through mentoring.

Former Hokies coach Frank Beamer recalled Carpenter, a Baltimore native, as “one of the rocks around which we built our program.”

The Hall of Fame coach says Carpenter “had a heart of gold.” Beamer says the former player’s work with The Carpenter House and other charitable organizations to help those in need “truly embodied the Virginia Tech spirit.”

LIBERTY-PRESBYTERIAN

Kemrite scores 16, Liberty beats Presbyterian in BSC opener

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Kemrite hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added three more 3s and scored 13 and Liberty beat Presbyterian 77-61 in the Big South Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Brock Gardner had 11 points for Liberty, which tied a season high with 12 3-pointers.

The Flames (6-8) missed six of their first seven shots and trailed 7-2 but shot 61 percent the rest of the way and scored the next 15 points to take the lead for good. Gardner scored eight, including two 3-pointers, during the run and Presbyterian went scoreless for six minutes, 26 seconds. Liberty led 31-23 at the break and made 17 of 26 (65 percent) from the field, including seven 3s.

J.C. Younger led Presbyterian (4-8) with a career-high 21 points. The Blue Hose shot just 17 percent (3 of 18) from behind the arc.

CAMPBELL-LONGWOOD

Lane, Allen lead Longwood to 79-77 win over Campbell

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Khris Lane scored a career-high 30 points on 13-of-16 shooting and Darrion Allen tipped in his own miss with six seconds left to give Longwood a 79-77 win over Campbell in the Big South Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Allen finished with 19 points, Isaiah Walton scored 16 with a career-best seven assists and JaShaun Smith added 11 points.

Lane scored eight points during a 12-0 run that gave Longwood (4-8) a 67-58 lead with 5:58 left. Chris Clemons answered with seven points during a 14-3 spurt that gave Campbell a two-point lead with 2:14 to go. Smith and Clemons traded layups before Allen made two free throws to make it 74-all with 1:13 remaining. Clemons hit 1 of 2 foul shots and then Walton hit a 3 to give the Lancers a 77-75 lead with 44 seconds left. Clemons tied it with a jumper before Allen’s tip-in.

Clemons led Campbell (7-6) with 24 points.

The game featured 14 ties and 13 lead changes.

UNC-ASHEVILLE-RADFORD

Tanner scores 24; Radford beats UNC Asheville 80-77 in OT

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Caleb Tanner scored 24 points, and Ed Polite Jr. made a key layup and blocked two shots in overtime to help Radford beat UNC Asheville 80-77 on Thursday night in a Big South Conference opener.

Alec Wnuk and Kevin Vannatta made consecutive layups as UNC Asheville jumped out to a 77-73 lead with 3:11 left in the extra period. Radford (6-7, 1-0) pulled to 77-76 before Polite blocked two layups then scored his own to give the Highlanders a 78-77 lead with 19 seconds to play. Tanner made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Tanner was 8 of 11 from the field and made six 3-pointers. Polite had nine points and eight rebounds.

Ahmad Thomas had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead UNC Asheville (8-6, 0-1). MaCio Teague and David Robertson also scored 14 points.

Robertson made a 3-pointer with 13 seconds to play to tie it at 73. Polite missed a layup and the put-back at the buzzer to force overtime.

WILLIAM & MARY-OLD DOMINION

Dixon’s career-high 36 lead William & Mary 65-54 over ODU

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Daniel Dixon scored a career-high 36 points on 11-of-15 shooting to help William and Mary beat Old Dominion 65-54 on Thursday night.

The Tribe (6-5) never trailed in the second half and pulled away late, using a 6-0 run to lead 58-49 with 1:09 left. Dixon hit all six of his free throws from there and David Cohn made 1 of 2 from the foul line to cap the scoring with 38 seconds left.

Dixon was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the foul line. He surpassed his previous best of 25, which he set on January 31st, 2015, and reached double digits for the fifth game in a row.

Zoran Talley led the Monarchs (7-5) with 10 points. Old Dominion outscored the Tribe 14-7 over a seven-minute stretch in the second half to pull within 52-49 with 4:01 left.

LITTLE LEAGUE COMPLEX-VANDALIZED

‘White power’ spray-painted on Va. little league complex

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating after vandals spray-painted swastikas and racist language on a Little League complex in Virginia.

Local news media outlets report that offensive phrases, including “white power,” were discovered on the Tuckahoe Little League complex on Thursday.

Henrico County Police Lieutenant Chris Garett says the department is investigating and does not know who is responsible for the incident. Garrett says the vandals also caused damage to a bathroom.

Henrico County officials tell The Richmond Times-Dispatch that the vandals caused about $5,500 worth of damage.