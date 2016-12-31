Latest Virginia sports

GIANTS-REDSKINS

Redskins need to beat Giants, hope for no Packers-Lions tie

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — It’ll be a long night for the Washington Redskins on Sunday, even if they beat the New York Giants at home in the afternoon.

The Redskins face a virtual win and get into the playoffs scenario in their regular-season finale, with one hitch. If the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions play to a tie Sunday night, those teams make it and the Redskins don’t.

“It’s 99.9 percent guaranteed,” safety Will Blackmon said. “I joked around with it with my wife. I said that’d be something else: We win and they get a tie. We joked around about it. But we’re the first game. Just control what we can control and that’s it, and sit at home and hope for someone to win.”

Washington (8-6-1) played in one of the two ties this season, and no NFL season has had three since overtime rules were changed in 1974. With that in mind, the Redskins are focused on controlling their playoff future against a Giants team locked into the first NFC wild-card spot with nothing tangible to play for.

New York coach Ben McAdoo said Eli Manning and his starters will play “the game” with the intent of getting into a rhythm going into the playoffs.

NETS-WIZARDS

Burke scores 27 as Wizards beat Nets 118-95 to reach .500

WASHINGTON (AP) — Behind a season-high 27 points from Trey Burke off the bench and another double-double from John Wall, the Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-95 on Friday night to win their third consecutive game and reach .500 for the first time this season.

With fellow guard Bradley Beal out with a sprained ankle, Wall took over with 19 points and 14 assists for his eighth double-double in nine games. Burke was 10 of 12 from the floor, making his first seven shots and scoring 20 points in the first half.

No Beal was no problem for Washington, which has won seven of nine and went 10-5 in December to climb into an Eastern Conference playoff position after starting the season 2-8.

Trevor Booker had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Nets. They lost for the seventh time in eight games.

NORFOLK ST-BOWLING GREEN

Alcegaire, Wiggins lead Bowling Green past Norfolk St, 86-77

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Wes Alcegaire had 17 points, Demajeo Wiggins added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Bowling Green beat Norfolk State 86-77 on Friday.

Rodrick Caldwell scored 13 and freshman Justin Turner added a career-high 10 points.

Three free throws by Zaynah Robinson put Norfolk State up 52-45 with 14:38 to play but Caldwell and Turner each hit 3-pointers and Alcegaire made a layup during an 8-2 run that pulled Bowling Green within one about two minutes later. Caldwell converted a 3-point play that made it 67-63 with seven minutes remaining and the Falcons (6-7) led the rest of the way.

Jonathan Wade hit 1 of 2 free throws to cut Norfolk State’s deficit to six with 2:17 left, but a 3 by Matt Fox and a dunk by Wiggins capped an 8-0 run that gave BGSU its biggest lead, 86-72, with 33 seconds to go.

Wade scored 23 on 8-of-13-shooting and Robinson added 22 points, including four 3-pointers, with six assists and two steals for Norfolk State (3-11). The Spartans have lost 10 of 11.

COKER-HAMPTON

Hampton ends 4-game skid with 94-69 win over D II Coker

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Trevond Barnes matched his career high with 18 points, led five Pirates into double figures and Hampton ended its nonconference slate with a 94-69 win over Division II Coker College on Friday night.

Hampton went deep into its bench against the Cobras, with 15 players getting time and 10 scoring. Charles Wilson-Fisher and freshman Lysander Bracey each scored season-highs with 12 points coming off the bench for the Pirates (3-10), who had lost four straight.

Lawrence Cooks, the lone returning starter from last season’s NCAA Tournament-qualifying team, scored eight points, Jermaine Marrow and Kalin Fisher scored 10 apiece, but aside from Barnes none of the starters made more than three field goals and Hampton shot 44 percent (32-72).

Wilson-Fisher grabbed eight rebounds as the Pirates owned a 43-31 edge in rebounding.

JaQuez Motley and Jalal Abdul-Azeez led the Cobras (5-6) with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

T25-DELAWARE ST-VIRGINIA TECH

No. 19 Virginia Tech beats Delaware State 88-48

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Chanette Hicks had 14 points, seven assists and five steals on Friday night and Number 19 Virginia Tech finished its nonconference season undefeated with an 88-48 win over Delaware State.

The Hokies (13-0) pulled away with a 20-3 run to lead 35-14 in the second quarter and stretched the margin to 65-25 with a 23-4 run in the third quarter.

Samantha Hill added 14 points, Vanessa Panousis scored 12, Sidney Cook had 10 points and 14 rebounds and Regan Magarity had 10 points and 11 boards. Panousis made 4 of 7 from 3-point range and Virginia Tech made 11 of 26 from long distance.

NaJai Pollard led the Hornets (1-11) with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and Ivana Negron added 10 points.

Pollard made 11 of 17 from the field and Negron made 4 of 7. The rest of the Hornets made 4 of 39.