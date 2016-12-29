LaVell Edwards, who made BYU football power, dies at age 86

PROVO, Utah (AP) — LaVell Edwards, who led BYU to prominence with his pass-happy offenses and ranks as one of the most successful coaches in college football history, has died. He was 86.

Athletic department spokesman Brett Pyne said Edwards died Thursday.

Edwards coached the Cougars for 29 seasons before retiring in 2000. He had a record of 257-101-3, the seventh-most wins in FBS history. His teams won or shared 19 conference titles and played in 22 bowl games. His 1984 team was voted national champion, and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Edwards became BYU’s head coach in 1972, taking over a program that had just 14 winning seasons in 49 years. BYU won 10 straight Western Athletic Conference titles from 1976-85.

