Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Nigel Hayes leads way, No. 14 Wisconsin beats Rutgers 72-52
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lee, Ladd lift Islanders…

Lee, Ladd lift Islanders over Capitals, 4-3

By DENIS P. GORMAN December 27, 2016 9:48 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee scored 43 seconds apart early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders over the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Ladd had two goals and Cal Clutterbuck added another for New York, which improved to 14-14-6 overall and 11-7-4 at home.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 of 34 shots for the Islanders.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

Despite getting goals from Justin Williams, Alex Ovechkin and Andre Burakovsky, Washington fell to 20-9-4 with its third loss in four games. Braden Holtby stopped 27 shots.

Advertisement

New York never trailed in the third meeting this month between the longtime rivals.

Still it took a 1-2 combination from Ladd and Lee to put New York in position to win its third straight game.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lee, Ladd lift Islanders…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Nigel Hayes leads way, No. 14 Wisconsin beats Rutgers 72-52