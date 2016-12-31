Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Guice, LSU defense overwhelm Louisville in Citrus Bowl Next Story Mitchell helps No. 6 Louisville get past No. 16 Indiana
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Leicester ends winless streak…

Leicester ends winless streak with 1-0 win v West Ham

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 2:51 pm
Share

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester moved six points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday after the struggling champions beat West Ham 1-0 for their first English Premier League victory in four matches.

Club record signing Islam Slimani headed in the 20th-minute goal at King Power stadium.

Leicester moved up one spot in the standings — from 16th to 15th.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Midtable West Ham lost its first league game after three consecutive victories.

Advertisement

Michail Antonio hit the bar for the Hammers who, despite dominating the second half, failed to find a way through.

With the recalled Riyad Mahrez taking up attention behind Slimani, wingers Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton were given extra space and it was Albrighton who played a key role in the game’s only goal.

A slick one-touch move saw Danny Drinkwater feed Albrighton on the right and his outstanding first-time delivery looped on to Slimani’s head and the forward gave West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph no chance from six yards (meters).

If the first half was played at breakneck speed, the second failed to live up to expectations as the Hammers tried to fight back.

But with defenses on top, neither side managed to maintain the excitement.

When the visitors did threaten, Andy Carroll headed wide with five minutes left.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Leicester ends winless streak…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Guice, LSU defense overwhelm Louisville in Citrus Bowl Next Story Mitchell helps No. 6 Louisville get past No. 16 Indiana