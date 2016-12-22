Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Thursday’s Scores Next Story Southern Illinois gets by UT Martin with strong second half
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lindsey scores 19, Northwestern…

Lindsey scores 19, Northwestern rallies past Houston Baptist

By JOHN JACKSON December 22, 2016 10:25 pm
Share

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Scottie Lindsey had 19 points, Isiah Brown added 12 and Northwestern overcame a sluggish first half for a 72-63 victory over Houston Baptist on Thursday night.

Sanjay Lumpkin and Vic Law had 11 points apiece as the Wildcats (11-2) won their eighth straight game.

Colter Lasher and Atif Russell had 13 points apiece for HBU (4-6).

3-day work week for DC area feds due to inauguration.

Before Thursday, HBU had allowed opponents to shoot a blistering 48.7 percent from the field, but Northwestern made only 8 of 30 (26.7 percent) first-half shots. Lindsey, Law and Bryant McIntosh — the Wildcats’ top three scorers — were a combined 4-for-23 before the break.

Advertisement

HBU, which led by as many as 12 points, took a 35-25 halftime lead.

Lumpkin opened the second half scoring with a 3-pointer and, roughly seven minutes later, his putback of a McIntosh miss gave the Wildcats a 45-44 lead — their first since early in the first half.

Russell put the Huskies back on top with a fast-break dunk with just over 12 minutes to play, but Lindsey gave Northwestern the lead for good with a 3-pointer to make it 48-46 with 11:17 remaining.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lindsey scores 19, Northwestern…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Thursday’s Scores Next Story Southern Illinois gets by UT Martin with strong second half