Lloris latest Tottenham player to sign contract extension

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 8:53 am
LONDON (AP) — France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has become the latest high-profile Tottenham player to sign a contract extension with the English Premier League club.

Spurs said Thursday that the 29-year-old Lloris, who is captain at both club and country level, has signed a new deal that runs through 2022.

Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier are other players to have agreed to new contracts this year.

Lloris joined Tottenham from Lyon in 2012.

Sports News
