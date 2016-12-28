Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story College Basketball Scores Next Story Stars-Coyotes Sums
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Longtime special teams coach…

Longtime special teams coach DeHaven dies of prostate cancer

By STEVE REED December 28, 2016 12:06 am
Share

Bruce DeHaven, a longtime special teams coach who helped the Buffalo Bills go to four consecutive Super Bowls, has died following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 68.

Buffalo Bills spokesman Scott Berchtold said DeHaven passed away Tuesday in Orchard Park, New York, with his family by his side.

DeHaven spent 29 years as a special teams coach in the NFL, most recently with the Carolina Panthers. He took over in Carolina in 2013, but was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May of 2015. He stepped away from his full-time role last summer but remained on as an adviser.

See how your federal salary compares to other feds.

DeHaven started his coaching career in the 1970s and spent 16 seasons with the Bills.

Advertisement

Panthers coach Ron Rivera tweeted: “#RIP Coach Bruce DeHaven. Our time together was short but I’m proud to say I coached on the same sideline as you.”

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Longtime special teams coach…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story College Basketball Scores Next Story Stars-Coyotes Sums