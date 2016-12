Maple Leafs-Avalanche Sums

By The Associated Press

Toronto 3 2 1—6 Colorado 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 16 (Zaitsev), 7:13. 2, Toronto, Brown 5 (Gardiner, Nylander), 11:49 (pp). 3, Toronto, Kadri 12 (Van riemsdyk, Polak), 18:20. Penalties_Kadri, TOR, (holding), 7:48; Polak, TOR, (interference), 8:58; Bourque, COL, (hooking), 11:05; Mcleod, COL, (roughing), 13:12.

Second Period_4, Toronto, Van riemsdyk 13, 6:05. 5, Toronto, Gauthier 1 (Marner, Gardiner), 8:42. Penalties_Martin, TOR, Major (fighting), 2:46; Mcleod, COL, Major (fighting), 2:46; Van riemsdyk, TOR, (tripping), 3:55; Rielly, TOR, (hooking), 12:41; Toronto bench, served by Marner (unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:13; Colorado bench, served by Mcleod (too many men on the ice), 17:45.

Third Period_6, Toronto, Kadri 13 (Zaitsev, Marner), 13:00 (pp). Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (boarding), 2:32; Goloubef, COL, Major (fighting), 12:01; Froese, TOR, Major (fighting), 12:01; Martin, TOR, (roughing), 12:01; Zadorov, COL, served by Mcleod, (roughing), 12:01; Zadorov, COL, (roughing), 12:01; Gardiner, TOR, (tripping), 17:40.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 13-10-8_31. Colorado 13-15-10_38.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 5; Colorado 0 of 6.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 13-8-6 (38 shots-38 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 6-14-0 (18-13), Pickard 5-6-1 (13-12).

A_15,502 (18,007). T_2:34.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Vaughan Rody.