Marshall hits 7 3s, scores 25 as Nevada beats UCSB 67-66

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 7:35 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marcus Marshall made a season-high seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points and Nevada held on to beat UC Santa Barbara 67-66 on Thursday at the South Point Holiday Hoops Classic.

Jordan Caroline added his fifth double-double this season with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (11-2), who won their sixth consecutive game.

Gabe Vincent hit a 3-pointer with 3:21 remaining to give the Gauchos their first lead, 60-58, since the end of the first half, when they led 39-38.

Caroline tied the game with a layup, Cameron Oliver added two free throws for the lead and Marshall tacked on a 3-pointer for a 65-60 edge with a minute to go.

Vincent made three free throws with six seconds left but D.J. Fenner made two for Nevada for a four-point lead before Jarriesse Blackmon made a 3-pointer as the game ended.

Vincent scored 23 points for UCSB (1-9).

Sports News
