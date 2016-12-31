Mavericks-Warriors, Box

Finney-Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Barnes 11-18 0-0 25, Nowitzki 3-12 5-5 11, Williams 4-7 2-3 11, Matthews 5-14 2-2 14, Brussino 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 5-7 0-0 10, Hammons 1-1 0-0 2, Mejri 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-6 1-1 3, Harris 1-4 1-2 4, Se.Curry 4-8 2-2 11, Anderson 3-11 0-0 6. Totals 39-93 13-15 99.
Durant 7-14 3-4 19, Green 6-10 0-0 13, Pachulia 1-6 0-0 2, St.Curry 5-12 1-1 14, Thompson 11-19 2-2 29, West 2-2 4-4 8, Looney 0-1 0-0 0, McGee 4-4 0-0 8, Livingston 3-5 0-0 6, Iguodala 0-3 2-2 2, Clark 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 42-84 13-15 108.
|Dallas
|29
|19
|21
|30—
|99
|Golden State
|29
|30
|32
|17—108
3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-32 (Barnes 3-7, Matthews 2-4, Se.Curry 1-3, Williams 1-3, Harris 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Brussino 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-2, Nowitzki 0-3, Anderson 0-4), Golden State 11-33 (Thompson 5-11, St.Curry 3-6, Durant 2-7, Green 1-3, Iguodala 0-3, Clark 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 40 (Powell 13), Golden State 43 (Durant 11). Assists_Dallas 22 (Jackson, Se.Curry 5), Golden State 31 (Durant 10). Total Fouls_Dallas 12, Golden State 12. Technicals_Matthews, Golden State defensive three second, Golden State team. A_19,596 (19,596).
