Mike scores 19, Duquesne defeats Colgate 70-57

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 4:33 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Isiaha Mike scored a career-high 19 points and Duquesne defeated Colgate 70- 57 on Thursday.

Tarin Smith added 15 points, Mike Lewis II had 12 and Rene Castro came off the bench to score 11 points, grab six rebounds and distribute four assists for the Dukes (7-6), who won their third straight.

Five different players scored in an 11-0 run that gave the Dukes a 29-18 lead at 4:40, a lead they matched going into the half.

A 3-pointer by Will Rayman had Colgate within three midway through the second half but Castro and Mike each had five points during a 10-1 spurt and the Raiders never got it inside 10 again.

The game was close statistically except for the Dukes making 10 of 23 3-pointers to 4 of 24 for Colgate.

Rayman had 17 points for the Raiders (2-11), who lost their seventh straight, with Jordan Swopshire adding 12 and Malcolm Regisford 11 and a career-high 16 rebounds.

