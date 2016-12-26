Monday’s Scores

Bethesda 70, Parkdale 61
Bladensburg 67, Richard Montgomery 62
Old Mill 64, Ballou, D.C. 40
Catonsville 65, Parkville 44
Edgewood 50, Baltimore Chesapeake 35
Reginald Lewis 61, Patapsco 53
Towson 46, North Harford 45
North County 78, Broadneck 71
|Takoma Academy Tournament
Carroll Christian 98, Spencerville Academy 34
Rock Creek Christian Academy 88, Boys Latin 65
Wilde Lake 67, Crossland 62
Bethesda 39, Urbana 30
Paint Branch 59, Mt. Hebron 28
Pallotti 44, Broadneck 42
St. Peter and Paul 55, North Caroline 38
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Smithsburg vs. Williamsport, ppd. to Dec 28.