Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story John Fassel insists Rams intend to finish lost season strong Next Story US tops Latvia 6-1 in its world junior opener
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 7:37 pm
Share
BOYS BASKETBALL

Bethesda 70, Parkdale 61

Bladensburg 67, Richard Montgomery 62

Old Mill 64, Ballou, D.C. 40

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Dundalk Tournament

Catonsville 65, Parkville 44

Advertisement

Edgewood 50, Baltimore Chesapeake 35

Reginald Lewis 61, Patapsco 53

Towson 46, North Harford 45

JT Bogle Invitational

North County 78, Broadneck 71

Takoma Academy Tournament

Carroll Christian 98, Spencerville Academy 34

Rock Creek Christian Academy 88, Boys Latin 65

Tournament

Wilde Lake 67, Crossland 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethesda 39, Urbana 30

Paint Branch 59, Mt. Hebron 28

Pallotti 44, Broadneck 42

St. Peter and Paul 55, North Caroline 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Smithsburg vs. Williamsport, ppd. to Dec 28.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1917: US government takes control of nation's railroads

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story John Fassel insists Rams intend to finish lost season strong Next Story US tops Latvia 6-1 in its world junior opener